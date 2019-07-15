The annual Western Kentucky “Ag Day” will take place on Thursday at Columbus-Belmont State Park.

The event is sponsored by the Western Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy and includes participation from the counties of Fulton, Hickman, Ballard and Carlisle.

Warren Beeler, the Executive Director of the Governor’s Office on Agriculture Policy, will serve as the emcee, with keynote speakers to include Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles, and the USDA Chief of Natural Resource Conservation Service, Matt Lohr.

The free event will include a farmers appreciation breakfast, farm safety demonstrations, local agriculture exhibitors and kids activities.

The “Ag Day” activities will take place from 7:30 until noon.