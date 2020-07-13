A Western Kentucky agriculture initiative has announced the cancellation of their annual field day, which will now translate into a hunger project.

With the fourth annual WAVE Ag Day canceled for safety reasons, committee members have initiated the “Full Plate Project”.

WAVE Ag consultant Steven Elder said the group’s goals are to now work with its Kentucky Proud partners, and also to help support the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s successful Feeding America campaign.

Elder said the organization will use this years partnership money for the annual event, to help feed those in the four river counties affected by the pandemic.

WAVE Ag was established to promote positive change, momentum, and economic development for the counties of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard.