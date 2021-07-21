WAVE River Counties Ag Day in Hickman

The City of Hickman will be the host site of the WAVE River Counties Ag Day on Thursday.

WAVE stands for West Kentucky Alliance for a Vibrant Economy, and is a partnership of Fulton, Hickman, Carlisle and Ballard County.

At the last Fiscal Court meeting, Fulton County Judge-Executive Jim Martin said the event was a showcase day for agriculture in the community.(AUDIO)

The Ag Day will take place in the downtown area of Hickman starting with breakfast and networking at 7:30, followed by guest speaking and award presentations at 9:00.

Included in the guest itinerary is Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles, and keynote speaker Richard Fordyce, the former United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency Administrator.