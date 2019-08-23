A Waverly man is being held on a $1-million dollar bond, following a threatening email he sent to a Nashville television station.

On Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security were alerted by officials at WKRN, after receiving an email ranting about President Trump and threats of harm against people at the State Capitol.

Troopers with the Criminal Investigations Division then made contact with Nathan Semans at his home, who admitted to making the threat.

Semans told officers that he did not own any weapons, and was apologetic, saying he called the television station to say he was only kidding.

He was charged with felony “Commission of Act of Terrorism” and placed in the Humphreys County Jail.