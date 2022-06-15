WCMES customers asked to reduce electricity use during extremely hot temperatures

Customers with Weakley County Municipal Electric System will once again be asked to conserve electricity Wednesday.

WCMES General Manager Andrea Harrington gave Thunderbolt Radio News a statement Wednesday morning, saying…

“I do expect that TVA will ask WCMES and their customers to cut their thermostats back today, as well, to reduce any unnecessary load that they can. Anything from turning off lights in unused rooms to waiting to wash clothes at 8PM tonight instead at 5 or 6PM. TVA is who we purchase power from and they’re asking to get through this extremely hot weather for their customers, and in turn, their customers to help as much as possible. TVA and WCMES strive to provide reliable public power. Anything our customers can do to help keep the grid stable is much appreciated by the electric system and by your neighbors. The WCMES office also participates in this cutback by turning off all hallway lights, half the lights in each office are turned off, as well as the thermostats have been turned up to 78 degrees. WCMES appreciates anything our customers can do to help during this extremely hot time of year.”