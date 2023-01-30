WCMES preparing for freezing rain, ice

Weakley County Municipal Electric System is preparing for whatever comes with a wintry system moving into the Ken-Tenn area, bringing forecasted freezing rain and sleet.

WCMES General Manager Andrea Harrington tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

Harrington also addresses an alert sent out Monday by a cable company which may confuse some customers. Harrington says if you do lose power, to contact WCMES; however, if you have electricity and your cable goes out, WCMES cannot repair your cable.

She says WCMES will also be using social media to update customers on outages or any other information.

You can find WCMES on Facebook at facebook.com/wcmes.