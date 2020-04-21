Weakley County Municipal Electric System is suspending late fees until further notice.

WCMES Marketing Specialist Shelly Bowers says due to technicalities with the WCMES billing contractor, the late fees will still show on your bill, but you will not be charged a late fee if you pay late.

If you include the late fee in your payment, WCMES will credit that amount toward the next month’s bill.

Energy charges will continue to accrue.

WCMES serves Weakley County, Bradford, and South Fulton customers.