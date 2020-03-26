Due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, Weakley County Municipal Electric System is suspending disconnections due to non-payment through May 1st.

A release from WCMES states that energy charges and fees will continue to accrue, and customers are encouraged to continue making payments as they are able to avoid accumulating a large balance due when disconnects are reinstated in the future.

During this time, the WCMES office is closed to the public, but the drive-thru lanes are open and customers may also use the night deposit.

Customers may also pay on-line, by phone, or by mail.

Customers needing assistance may call the office.