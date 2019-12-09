The annual WCMT and UT Martin Skyhawk Can Caravan has been moved to Thursday due to the threat of inclement weather Tuesday.

The caravan with WCMT staff and UT Martin student athletes collects canned foods from Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Gleason, Greenfield, and Sharon Schools.

Last year, nearly 7,600 canned foods were collected from the schools for We Care Ministries.

Parents and students are reminded to bring their canned goods to school Thursday for pickup.

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio & Digital and UT Martin Athletics.