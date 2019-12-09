The annual WCMT and UT Martin Skyhawk Can Caravan will be collecting canned goods Tuesday from area Weakley County schools.

Last year, nearly 7,600 canned foods were collected from the schools for We Care Ministries.

The caravan annually collects canned foods from Martin Primary, Martin Elementary, Martin Middle, Gleason, Greenfield, and Sharon Schools.

Parents and students are reminded to bring their canned goods to school Tuesday for pickup.

The annual can caravan is a partnership with WCMT and UT Martin student athletes.