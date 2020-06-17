Today marks the 63rd anniversary of WCMT, which began broadcasting June 17th, 1957 from its present site on North Lindell Street in Martin.

WCMT stands for Weakley County, Martin, Tennessee.

Thunderbolt Radio and Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle, who’s been with WCMT since 1981, says the longevity of WCMT can be attributed to two key things.

Mr. Tinkle says it’s that community service that sets WCMT apart.

WCMT has been recognized with numerous Associated Press news awards, was the 2004 Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year, and in 2005 was honored with the prestigious National Association of Broadcasters Crystal Award, the highest award a radio station can receive for community service.