WCMT celebrates 65 years on the air

The legendary WCMT is celebrating 65 years of broadcasting.

WCMT began broadcasting on 1410 AM on June 17, 1957 in the same building it currently occupies on North Lindell Street in Martin.

The call letters stand for “Weakley County, Martin, Tennessee” and the focus of the station then, as it is now, is on the local communities it serves in Northwest Tennessee, West Kentucky, Northeast Arkansas, Southeast Missouri, and Southern Illinois.

Then-owner J.T. Sudbury put the station on the air.

Martin Alderman Billy McAdoo reportedly said the first word on the air, “hello.”

Dwight A. “Duke” Drumm would later become the station manager, adding local news and play-by-play sports to the station’s image.

It was Drumm who hired Paul Tinkle, who started out as the station’s “clean-up boy” and worked his way up to station manager in 1982 and eventually station owner.

With a strong focus on community and public service, WCMT was awarded the prestigious National Association of Broadcasters’ Crystal Award in 2005 and has been a six-time finalist for the award.

In 2004, Thunderbolt Radio & Digital was named the Weakley County Chamber of Commerce “Business of the Year” and in 2017, WCMT’s sister stations, KYTN and WQAK were awarded the “You Made It Happen” Award by the Obion County Joint Economic Development Committee.

In 2001, Thunderbolt Radio & Digital President and General Manager Paul Tinkle was named the Distinguished Service recipient by the Tennessee Association of Broadcasters, the highest award presented to a broadcaster in the state.

In August, Mr. Tinkle will be inducted into the Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.