WCMT gets new license plate

The new and blue Tennessee license plates are now available.

The new plates are available online and in-person as residents complete their annual tag renewal.

Up to 100,000 plates per week will be produced to meet initial inventory demands.

Per Tennessee statute, the plate is redesigned every eight years if funds are approved in the General Assembly’s annual budget. Statute also requires the display of “Tennessee,” “Volunteer State,” and “TNvacation.com” on the plate, as well as county name and expiration year decal locations. Statute provides that Tennesseans may select an “In God We Trust” plate option.

The new license plate design replaces the current plate that launched in 2006 with modifications in 2011, 2016, and 2017.