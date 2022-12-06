WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan collects over 19,000 canned goods for WE CARE

Over 19,000 canned foods were collected at local schools Tuesday as part of the annual WCMT-Skyhawk Can Caravan.

Thunderbolt Radio personalities and representatives from the UT Martin Athletics Department went to several Weakley County Schools collecting canned goods donated by students and parents for WE CARE Ministries.

Central Christian Academy donated over 12,000 cans, with Martin Elementary donating 2,356; Greenfield with 1,189; Martin Middle with 1,065; Martin Primary with 893; Gleason with 685; Westview with 672; and Sharon with 184.

About the school’s 12,000 can collection, CCA Principal Larry Reagan told Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

WE CARE Director Betty Baker was thrilled with Tuesday’s donation by area students.

(AUDIO)

The annual can caravan is a partnership with Thunderbolt Radio and Digital and the UT Martin Skyhawks Athletics Department.