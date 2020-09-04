Another Friday night in West Tennessee will see the beginning of region play in high school football.

The (2-0) Westview Chargers will play their third game in as many weeks on the road when they play McNairy Central. Head Coach Jarod Neal says:

In WCMT Sports Game of the Week, the Dresden Lions travel to the Lake County Falcons in the opening game of the season for both teams.

Making his head coaching debut tonight, Lake County Coach Cory Quinn tells us about the game:

Lions Head Coach Wes Johnson says his team is ready to take the field.

Kickoff in Tiptonville tonight is set for 7:00. Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey begin with the pregame at 6:30 on Mix 101.3, and they will be joined by Kevin Bartholomew with live updates from Selmer as Westview takes on McNairy Central.