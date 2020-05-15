WCMT Sports continues with its State Championship Rewind Saturday morning, as the Gleason Lady Bulldogs win their third state title against Oliver Springs on March 10, 2007.

Head Coach of that Gleason team, Randy Frazier, says no one expected a state championship for the Lady Bulldogs going into the season.

Coach Frazier says it was fun to watch the progress everyday through that season.

Coach Frazier went on to say the fan base was always the best throughout Gleason’s state championship run.

WCMT will air the full interview with Coach Frazier leading up to the tip off at 8:30 between Gleason and Oliver Springs from 2007.

Tune in to 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, and 103.3 FM and 1410 AM – WCMT.