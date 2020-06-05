WCMT Sports State Championship Rewind continues Saturday morning with the Greenfield Lady Jackets’ 2018 championship win over Summertown.

Jackets Head Coach Willie Trevathan told WCMT Sports his thoughts about that team going into that season.

Down by six at the half, Coach Trevathan told how Greenfield was able to bring the Gold Ball back to Weakley County.

Coach Trevathan went on to describe the scene after the final buzzer.

Greenfield will take the floor at the Murphy Center again Saturday morning at 8:30, as the Jackets take on Summertown. You can hear the full interview with Coach Trevathan right before the tipoff of the replay of the 2018 State Championship game Saturday on WCMT.