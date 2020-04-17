2020 marks 36 years since the Greenfield Yellowjackets boys’ basketball team won the first state basketball championship in Weakley County, as they defeated Bolton 69-63 on March 24, 1984.

Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle called the play by play for that championship game.

Mr. Tinkle says that Greenfield team was a big underdog that played with so much chemistry and teamwork to win the game.

Mr. Tinkle reflects on what the City of Greenfield looked like during that championship run.

WCMT Sports will air the replay of the 1984 TSSAA State Championship game between Greenfield and Bolton Saturday morning beginning at 8:30 on WCMT.

Tune into the broadcast on 92.7, 96.1, 99.7, 100.5, and 103.3, as well as 1410 AM – Talk and News You Can Use, WCMT.

*photo courtesy of tssaasports.com