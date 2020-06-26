WCMT Sports Rewind continues Saturday morning with a flashback to 1986 when the Obion Central boys’ basketball team won the state championship over Austin East.

Coach Tommy Carpenter, head coach of the girls’ team at the time, reflected on that season for Obion Central.

(AUDIO)

Coach Carpenter said that championship season was the culmination of a four-year development.

(AUDIO)

Cannon Whitby led all scorers with 45 points in the game, although he had four fouls before the half. Coach Carpenter said he never fouled out, and the rest of the game was neck-and-neck.

(AUDIO)

WCMT will air Coach Carpenter’s full interview right before tip-off of the 1986 State Championship game between Obion Central and Austin East, which is set of 8:30 Saturday morning.