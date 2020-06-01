WCMT Sports Year in Review continues with only two weeks left in the regular season of high school hoops, where some teams were just beginning to hit their stride.

The South Fulton boys basketball team had won three of their last four, and head coach Pete Angelos said a lot of that had to do with the play of Ryder Whitehead.

The Gleason Lady Bulldogs saw many injuries they had battled through all season, but head coach Sean Stephenson said Gleason was mostly healthy heading through the final stretch.

The Greenfield Lady Jackets remained undefeated with games over Lake County and Gleason. Head Coach Willie Trevathan gave some insight on the matchup with the Lady Bulldogs.