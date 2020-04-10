As we continue to glance back at the highlights of this sports season, we look at the local football teams that asserted their dominance within their regions in Week 3 of the season.

Greenfield pulled away from South Fulton after a close contest for much of the game. Jackets Coach Don Pitt tells about the turning point of the game.

Lake County defeated Dresden to pick up their first win within Region 7-A. Falcons Coach Josh Puckett gave his keys to the game.

The Westview Chargers defeated McNairy Central to pick up their first region win since 2017. Chargers Coach Dan Scates tells about the early season excitement for Westview.