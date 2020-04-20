The Year in Review for WCMT Sports continues with Week 7 of the football season.

With the season winding down, Westview Coach Dan Scates says he’s proud that this young Chargers team has put themselves in reach of their goals.

Dresden picked up a huge region win against South Fulton that helped propel them into the playoffs. Lions Coach Wes Johnson says his Lions are working hard through the end of the season.

Lake County continued to roll through Week 7, picking up a region win over Gleason. The Falcons had South Fulton up next, which turned out to be a Thursday night game. Lake County Coach Josh Puckett talked about his relationship with Red Devils Head Coach Eric Knott.