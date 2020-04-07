With the sports season indefinitely suspended, WCMT Sports takes a look back at the highlights from the 2019-20 sports season.

On the second Coaches Corner of the season, former Westview football coach Matt McConnell complimented his team after ending a four-game losing streak to Dresden.

Greenfield head football coach Don Pitt told WCMT Sports about the Jackets’ opening-night win over Fulton City.

Fulton County football coach James Bridges told about the close-relationship his senior class had this season.

The first Friday night of the 2020 high school football season is scheduled for August 21st.