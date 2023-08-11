WCMT’s ‘Coaches Corner’ moves to Wendy’s in Martin; 49th season debuts Saturday

The award-winning “Coaches Corner” program presented by Hamilton-Ryker begins its 49th season on Saturday, Aug. 12. The 90-minute show airs at 8:30 a.m. on WCMT and Mix 101.3.

Paul Tinkle, the voice of Weakley County sports, serves as the show’s host. He talks with coaches from across the Ken-Tenn area as they promote and provide insight into their teams.

Wendy’s on University Street in Martin is the new location for the broadcast this year.

Tinkle said, “Wendy’s on University Street in Martin is a terrific place for coaches to meet, enjoy breakfast, promote their teams and share school news. It provides an opportunity for coaches to get to know one another and share their thoughts about players and opponents.”

“Coaches Corner” began in 1975 with Tinkle as moderator since its inception and is believed to be the longest-running local sports show in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky. The program airs 33 weeks each year bringing the total number of shows over its span to nearly 1,600.

History of ‘Coaches Corner’

The predecessor to today’s “Coaches Corner” program began on WCMT in the 1960s with sports director Brooks Oliver as host. The 30-minute show originated from the Gateway Restaurant in Martin, owned by then-Mayor Cliff and Virginia Weldon. Football coaches Jim Graves and Jim Dunn joined Oliver for conversations during “The Streak” of 42 consecutive wins by the Martin Panthers and Westview Chargers.

The current iteration of the show debuted in the fall of 1975 when Tinkle started “Coaches Corner” on Union City’s WALR (now KYTN). The broadcast aired live from John D’s Restaurant in Union City, owned by John Dixon Williams, a popular television personality and later general manager of WPSD-TV. Coaches from Union City, Obion County Central, South Fulton and Kenton high schools were weekly guests with Tinkle to talk about their teams.

In 1976, Tinkle moved to WYMC in Mayfield and added “Coaches Corner” to the station’s Saturday lineup. Holiday Inn in Mayfield was the location for the show. There, Tinkle hosted coaches from Mayfield, Cuba, Fancy Farm, Farmington, Lowes, Sedalia, Symsonia and Wingo high schools for the discussion of sports in Graves County.

Tinkle returned to WCMT in 1981 and worked to enhance sports coverage on the stations. He revived the “Coaches Corner” program that fall. The 30-minute show broadcast from The Hearth Restaurant in Martin, then owned by Joe and Sue Bell.

As more area coaches began attending the show, “Coaches Corner” became an hour-long program to allow for the additional interviews. The broadcast later expanded once more to its current 90-minute format.

In 1985, Sylvia Thweatt and her three sons Mike, Marvin and Doug purchased The Hearth and continued the relationship with “Coaches Corner.” The Thweatt family hosted the show at their eatery until retiring in 2022. The Hearth was the program’s location for a total of 41 years.

“Coaches Corner” originated from downtown Martin at Blue Oak Oyster Bar and Grill, owned by Chris and Amanda Hayden, for the 2022-23 season.

The show has been preempted only once in its nearly half-century run. “Coaches Corner” did not air on Dec. 11, 2021, the day after an EF-3 tornado struck Dresden, allowing WCMT to broadcast live from the county seat and provide critical information from local authorities and emergency management personnel.

In addition to the many high school coaches who appeared on the program, notable guests on “Coaches Corner” through the years include UT Martin basketball coaches Cal Luther and Anthony Stewart, Dresden native and college and WNBA coach Lin Dunn, “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, “Voice of the Vols” Bob Kesling and longtime University of Kentucky radio announcer Ralph Hacker.

Tinkle is a three-time Hall of Fame inductee with membership in the Weakley County Sports Hall of Fame, Tennessee Journalism Hall of Fame and Tennessee Radio Hall of Fame.