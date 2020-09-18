Week Five of the high school football season should also be tabbed “Rivalry Week” in the Ken-Tenn area.

The Weakley County matchup between Dresden and Greenfield could hold major playoff implications for Region 7-A. Greenfield Coach Don Pitt tells us the importance of the game tonight.

Dresden Coach Wes Johnson says Greenfield will bring different aspects of the game.

Pilots Coach James Bridges shares the coaching relationship he shares with South Fulton Coach Eric Knott, as the Red Devils travel to play Fulton County tonight.

The No. 6 Westview Chargers will play their home opener against the No. 2 Covington Chargers. Westview Coach Jarod Neal says this will be the toughest matchup his team has seen.

Kickoff for the Charger battle at UT Martin is set for 7:30. Broadcast on Mix 101.3 begins at 7:00 with live updates as the Lions travel to Greenfield.

*Photo courtesy of GamefacePhoto Russ Gilliam on Facebook.