WE CARE Ministries in Martin will bag and distribute 500 bags of groceries on April 21st to families who need a little extra help during this time.

The distribution will take place Tuesday, April 21st, from 5:00 to 6:30 in the WE CARE parking lot.

WE CARE Director Betty Baker says families can drive through the parking lot and volunteers will load the groceries in their cars.

Baker says volunteers are needed that Tuesday to help bag groceries from 9:00 to 3:00 and volunteers to work the drive through from 4:30 t0 7:00.

McDonalds, Burger King, Wendy’s, Sonic, and Dairy Queen are working with WE CARE to have ice cream vouchers for children of the families. Ruler Foods will be bringing in their monthly truck load of food that WE CARE purchases with a lot of extras to give away that night.

In a release, Baker says, “We know how difficult it can be when paychecks are not coming in. We encourage any in our community that are struggling to provide food for their families to come through the drive thru. Many elderly in our community struggle every day and often have to choose between food and medicine. We want these people to be here to receive a little extra help.”