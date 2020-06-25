WE CARE Ministries and Prairie Farms are hosting a Grocery Drive By and Pick Up this afternoon on the WE CARE parking lot in Martin.

WE CARE Director Betty Baker says Prairie Farms contacted WE CARE and asked WE CARE to join them for a milk product give away.

Miss Baker says WE CARE has purchased food that uses milk products.

Today’s event is from 2:00 to 3:30 and will operate much like the last grocery giveaway at WE CARE.

Those needing groceries will drive in and volunteers will load the groceries either in your car or trunk as long as supplies last.

Miss Baker says more information can be found on the WE CARE Thrift Store Facebook page or online at wecareministries.net.