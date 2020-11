WE CARE Ministries in Martin is preparing for its annual Christmas assistance program.

WE CARE Director Betty Baker tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Miss Baker describes what the Christmas store means to her and the WE CARE volunteers.

(AUDIO)

The WE CARE Thrift Store will close after December 2nd with volunteers working through the weekend to prepare the Christmas store for December 7th and 8th.