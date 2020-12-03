The WE CARE Thrift Store in Martin is temporarily closed so volunteers can begin working on the Christmas assistance store.

WE CARE Director Betty Baker says workers are busy moving items around to make space for the Christmas store, and that donations are currently not being accepted.

(AUDIO)

Miss Baker says volunteers are needed this Sunday help get ready for the Christmas store’s opening on Monday.

(AUDIO)

WE CARE will have the Christmas store open on Monday and Tuesday, with the thrift store re-opening on January 2nd.