Weakley County coming together to help St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital

A festival in Gleason this month will help raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Gleason Harvest Fest 2022 will be Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 and will feature music, food, and fun.

Entertainment will include Nashville recording artists Michael Rix and Forest Brandon, along with local favorites.

A talent show will be held Sunday where the grand prize will be a $10,000 recording package.

Gleason Harvest Fest 2022 is sponsored by Joe Mahan Ford in Paris.