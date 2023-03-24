Weakley among counties eligible for disaster home repair

Weakley County is among seven Tennessee counties eligible for funding to help residents repair homes damaged by severe winter storms, severe storms, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in 2022.

The supplemental disaster funding is available through the Rural Disaster Home Repair Grant Program and people may apply to receive up to $40,675 directly from USDA to repair their homes.

Other eligible counties include Crockett, Fayette, Haywood, Lauderdale, Shelby, and Tipton.

For more information on the disaster grants, visit here.