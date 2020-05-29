Weakley County authorities have released the name of the victim involved in a shooting Wednesday night in McKenzie.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the 18-year-old victim is identified as Canon Magourik, who’s listed in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Investigators say Magourik was shot at least seven times at a residence on Union Church Road in the McKenzie area of Weakley County by two black males in an SUV.

McGowan says U.S. Marshals have joined other agencies in the search for the two suspects.