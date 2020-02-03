The Weakley County Backpack Program is packing food bags Tuesday for the month of February.

Now in its 10th year, the Weakley County Backpack Program, through volunteers and monetary donations, places food in the backpacks of hungry students each Friday to provide nutritious food over the weekend.

The program currently serves around 350 students from kindergarten through 12th grade, plus siblings who also live in the home.

The packing begins Tuesday at noon at First Baptist Church Family Life Center in Dresden.