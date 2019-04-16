Tonight’s annual Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet will recognize an outstanding business and citizen of the year.

Along with Business of the Year and Weakley Countian of the Year awards, the Chamber will also award the Youth Achievement Award.

Tonight’s event will also serve as the graduation ceremony for the First Community Bank Youth Leadership and Leadership Weakley County.

The Weakley County Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet begins tonight at 6:00 in the Boling University Center Ballroom at UT Martin.