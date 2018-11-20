The Weakley County Commission voted 10-8 Monday night to award Weakley County Ambulance Service a three-year contract to continue providing emergency ambulance service to the county.

West Tennessee Healthcare was the other entity being considered, but lost out in the 10-8 vote.

The awarded contract is no subsidy to the county, meaning Weakley County will not pay any money to Weakley County Ambulance Service over the next three years.

Voting in favor of Weakley County Ambulance Service were: District 1 Commissioners Dennis Doster and Bobby Dunlap, District 2 Commissioners Eric Owen and Larry Hudson, District 3 Commissioners James Roy Pope and Greg Usery, District 4 Commissioner Gary Eddings, District 5 Commissioner Scott Fortner, and District 9 Commissioners Donnie Essary and James Westbrook.

Voting against were: District 4 Commissioner Colton Nanney, District 5 Commissioner Larry Taylor, District 6 Commissioners David Bell and Dale Overton, District 7 Commissioners David Hawks and Roger VanCleave, and District 8 Commissioners Roger Donaldson and Jack Vincent.

President and CEO of Weakley County Ambulance Services, Jeff Washburn, told Thunderbolt Radio News what the citizens of the county can expect from his agency.

In a prepared statement Monday night, West Tennessee Healthcare President and CEO James Ross said, “We are disappointed about the County Commissioner’s decision this evening. We believe we can provide the citizens of Weakley County the highest level of service and quality compared to any ambulance provider in this region. We will continue to focus on our existing services all across West Tennessee and Southeast Missouri. We will continue to remain committed to Weakley County and our mission of improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve, while providing compassionate and exceptional care.

The county’s contract with Weakley County Ambulance Service begins January 1, 2019 and ends December 31, 2022.

