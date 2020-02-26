The Weakley County Commission meets in a special called meeting Thursday morning to authorize the application for a Community Development Block Grant for the fire departments of Weakley County.

The grant will be used to purchase new communications equipment for Weakley County emergency responders.

The County Commission will vote to apply for the $224,000 dollar grant with the county committing local funds of $39,500 dollars with a total project cost of nearly $264,000 dollars.

The special called meeting is Thursday morning at 10:00 in the Earl Wright County Commission Courtroom at the Weakley County Courthouse.