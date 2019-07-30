The Weakley County Commission meets tonight to pass the budget for next year and set the county’s tax rate.

The proposed county budget is $57.6 million dollars and includes no tax increase.

Finance, Ways, and Means Committee Chairman Eric Owen says the county’s tax rate is set at $1.97 per $100 dollars of assessed value of properties.

In other business, commissioners will vote to reappoint Rick McKenzie as the Weakley County Veterans Service Officer and appoint Ray Wiggington as the county’s Public Safety Officer.

The County Commission will also vote to reappoint Rick Workman as the County Coroner and Dr. Walter Fletcher as the county’s Medical Examiner.

Commissioners will also appoint board members to the Emergency Communications Board, Ethics Board, and Audit Committee.

The Weakley County Commission meets tonight at 5:30 in the Earl Wright County Commission Court Room in the courthouse.