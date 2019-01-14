The Weakley County Commission meets tonight in its first meeting of 2019.

Tonight, the commission will appoint two members to the Ag Extension Committee and elect notaries public.

The commission will also appoint a County Attorney. Allison Whitledge has been serving in that position and will be presented tonight for the commission’s vote.

The commission will also approve a resolution authorizing the county’s maintenance road list and a resolution authorizing a budget amendment to pay for bullet-proofing benches in the courtroom and installing panic buttons.

The Weakley County Commission meets tonight at 5:30 in the commission meeting room at the Weakley County Courthouse.