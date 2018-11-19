The Weakley County Commission votes tonight on the county’s ambulance service contract.

Earlier this month, the Public Safety Committee voted twice with two tie votes, one for current provider Weakley County Ambulance Service and a second tie vote for West Tennessee Healthcare, before deciding to send the decision to the full commission tonight.

In other business tonight, the Commission will discuss resolutions transferring funds to the Highway Department Fund and a budget amendments to the Weakley County General Fund and General Purpose School Fund.

The Commission will also appoint one member to the Industrial Board, one member to the Board of Public Utilities, and three members to the Solid Waste Board.

The Weakley County Commission meets tonight at 5:30 in the commission meeting room in the Weakley County Courthouse.

