Weakley County Crime Stoppers and the Martin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects in a shoplifting incident at the Martin Walmart.

The incident happened last Thursday morning around 9:30.

A cash reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and conviction of the subjects.

Contact the Weakley County Crime Stoppers at 587-2611. Callers will remain anonymous.

(photos courtesy Weakley County Crime Stoppers)