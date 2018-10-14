The Weakley County Democratic Party is hosting the 5th Annual Ned Ray Day Thursday night in Dresden.

The event begins at 4:30 with a reception at the Ned Ray McWherter Library in Dresden followed by a dinner at 6:30 at the Harmon and Lucille McWherter Senior Center.

Former Tennessee Governor and U.S. Senate candidate, Phil Bredesen will be joined by Gubernatorial candidate, Karl Deane, 8th District U.S. Congressional candidate, Erika Stotts-Pearson and District 76 Tennessee State House candidate, Deane Arganbright.

Former Democratic Congressman John Tanner of Union City will be the keynote speaker.

The event will also feature musicians from UT Martin, door prizes, an auction, and a collection of Ned Ray McWherter memorabilia.

For ticket information, visit the Weakley County Democratic Party Facebook page or look for the Ned Ray Day page on Eventbrite.com.

