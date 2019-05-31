A Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday night in Dresden.

THP Lieutenant Brad Wilbanks says the accident happened when a 2014 Toyota Prius driven by 63-year-old June Winstead, of Dresden, pulled out from the E.W. James parking lot into the path of a Weakley County Sheriff’s patrol SUV driven by Deputy James Merrell, of Dresden.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged, and Deputy Merrell was transported to Jackson-Madison County General Hospital with rib injuries.

According to the THP report, no charges have been filed in the accident.