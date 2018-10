Early voting numbers for Weakley County remained steady even with just a half-day of voting hours on Saturday.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 244 voted early Saturday, with 1,750 voting early, thus far, in three and a half days of early voting.

Early voting for the November 6th election continues through November 1st.

Weakley County’s early voting hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and next Saturday from 8:30 to noon.

