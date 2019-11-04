The Weakley County Election Commission meets tonight to prepare for upcoming elections.

Elections Administrator Alex Britt says tonight the commission will be reviewing rejected voter registration and review and appoint election officials for the March 3rd primary elections.

The election commission is also set to receive recommendations from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

Ron Davis from Easy Vote election management software will also make a presentation to the election commission tonight.

Also on the agenda for tonight will be inspecting, locking, and sealing ballot boxes for the March 3rd primary elections.

The Weakley County Election Commission meets tonight at 6:00 at the Election Commission office in Dresden.