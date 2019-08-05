The Weakley County Election Commission meets tonight to discuss remote early voting and call for Republican and Democratic Primary Elections for the county.

A remote early voting location is being considered for the southern part of Martin, making it more convenient for voters in Martin, Sharon, and Greenfield to vote early.

Election Commissioners will officially call for a Weakley County Republican Primary and Weakley County Democratic Primary, as well as review the 2020 election calendar.

The Weakley County Election Commission meets tonight at 6:00 at the Election Commission Office in Dresden.