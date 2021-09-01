Weakley Co. Election Commission to move ahead with convenient voting centers with new help from WCMES

The Weakley County Election Commission is proceeding with convenient voting centers with a little help from Weakley County Municipal Electric System.

During Tuesday afternoon’s meeting, Administrator of Elections Alex Britt informed the Commission that Frontier’s cost to provide internet to the voting precincts in Palmersville and Latham would be, at the least, around $530 a month for a 7-year contract.

Britt then told the Commission that he’d received an offer from WCMES to provide a fiber connection to the Palmersville and Latham Fire Departments, and that he’s also contacted an internet service provider that can provide internet and phone service to the departments.

Britt says he still working out details, but that the project could also benefit emergency communications in the District 1 area.

The Election Commission then voted to proceed with eight convenient voting centers in the county, including Palmersville and Latham, while Britt works out details with WCMES and the unnamed internet service provider.

Those voting locations and an update on District 1 will be discussed at the next regular meeting.