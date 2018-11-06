It’s Election Day in Tennessee and polls in Weakley County are open today from 9:00 to 7:00 tonight.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says voters must vote at their precinct today.

Weakley County precincts are: 1A at the Palmersville Fire Station, 1B at the Latham Fire Station, 2A at the Gleason Community Building, 3A at Greenfield First Baptist Church, 4A at Sharon First Baptist Church, 5A at Martin Church of Christ, 6A at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Martin, 7A at the Shepherd’s Field Church in Martin, 8A at Martin First United Methodist Church, and 9A at Dresden First United Methodist Church.

Britt says if you’re not sure where you should vote, use the GoVoteTN app, or call the Weakley County Election Commission office.

Mix 101.3 will have live election results from Weakley and Obion counties tonight starting at 7:00.

