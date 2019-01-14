Three Weakley County Farm Bureau directors are in New Orleans this week for the American Farm Bureau’s 100th Annual Convention and IDEAg Trade Show.

Ben Moore, Mike Brundige, and John Chester will also be at this morning’s business session when President Donald Trump and US Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue address the convention.

All three will be participating in educational workshops to expand leadership skills, business acumen, and impactful policy discussions.

They’ll also learn about innovative technologies and gain a stronger industry network on the IDEAg Trade Show floor.

Tomorrow morning at 8:20, WCMT’s “Good Times in the Morning” will be talking with one of the Weakley County Farm Bureau directors about what President Trump had to say and the state of agriculture in Northwest Tennessee in 2019.