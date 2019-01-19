Three Weakley County Farm Bureau directors were in New Orleans this past week at the American Farm Bureau’s 100th Annual Convention.

Ben Moore, Mike Brundige, John Chester, and their spouses attended Monday’s keynote address from President Donald Trump and U.S. Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue.

Moore tells Thunderbolt Radio News Trump told farmers and producers during his speech that he is working on deals with other countries to help American agriculture.

Brundige says southern farmers and producers have more representation in the administration that in years past.

All three directors participated in educational workshops to expand leadership skills, business acumen, and impactful policy discussions.