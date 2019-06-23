The Weakley County Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meets Monday morning to discuss the budgets for the courts and public safety.

The budgets for Circuit, General Sessions, Chancery, Juvenile, District Attorney, and Truancy Courts will be discussed, as well as the Sheriff’s Department, Jail, School Resource Officers, Emergency Management, Rescue Squad, and County Coroner’s budgets for next year.

The Finance, Ways, and Means Committee meets Monday morning at 9:00 in the conference room of the Weakley County Department of Finance Office in Dresden.

The committee will consider to approve those budgets just ahead of the full Weakley County Commission meeting Thursday night at 5:30.